Alvarez carries Mercer past Life University 78-50

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 17 points as Mercer easily defeated Life University 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Johnson and Kamar Robertson added 15 points each for the Bears. Johnson also had nine rebounds.

Felipe Haase had three blocks for Mercer (1-2).

Jordan Hernandez had 12 points for the NAIA-member Running Eagles.

___

___

