American League Cy Young Voting

|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Robbie Ray, Blue Jays
|29
|1-
|–
|–
|–
|207
|Gerrit Cole, Yankees
|1
|29
|–
|–
|–
|123
|Lance Lynn, White Sox
|–
|–
|11
|5
|5
|48
|Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
|–
|–
|8
|6
|5
|41
|Carlos Rodon, White Sox
|–
|–
|4
|8
|6
|34
|Frankie Montas, Athletics
|–
|–
|2
|6
|3
|21
|Lance McCullers Jr., Astros
|–
|–
|1
|4
|3
|14
|Liam Hendricks, White Sox
|–
|–
|3
|–
|1
|10
|Jose Berrios, Twins/Blue Jays
|–
|–
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Chris Bassitt, Athletics
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Lucas Gioliot, White Sox
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Raisel Iglesias, Angels
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
