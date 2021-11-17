American League Cy Young Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Robbie Ray, Blue Jays 29 1- – – – 207 Gerrit Cole, Yankees 1 29 – – – 123 Lance Lynn, White Sox – – 11 5 5 48 Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox – – 8 6 5 41 Carlos Rodon, White Sox – – 4 8 6 34 Frankie Montas, Athletics – – 2 6 3 21 Lance McCullers Jr., Astros – – 1 4 3 14 Liam Hendricks, White Sox – – 3 – 1 10 Jose Berrios, Twins/Blue Jays – – 1 1 3 8 Chris Bassitt, Athletics – – – – 2 2 Lucas Gioliot, White Sox – – – – 1 1 Raisel Iglesias, Angels – – – – 1 1

