American League Cy Young Voting

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 7:13 pm
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot
Robbie Ray, Blue Jays 29 1- 207
Gerrit Cole, Yankees 1 29 123
Lance Lynn, White Sox 11 5 5 48
Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox 8 6 5 41
Carlos Rodon, White Sox 4 8 6 34
Frankie Montas, Athletics 2 6 3 21
Lance McCullers Jr., Astros 1 4 3 14
Liam Hendricks, White Sox 3 1 10
Jose Berrios, Twins/Blue Jays 1 1 3 8
Chris Bassitt, Athletics 2 2
Lucas Gioliot, White Sox 1 1
Raisel Iglesias, Angels 1 1

