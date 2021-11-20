American plays WCU

Western Carolina (1-3) vs. American (2-2)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and American look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off an ugly loss this past Friday. American lost 82-42 at Longwood, while Western Carolina came up short in a 91-75 game to Maryland-Baltimore County.

SQUAD LEADERS: American’s Stacy Beckton Jr. has averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Johnny O’Neil has put up nine points and four rebounds. For the Catamounts, Nick Robinson has averaged 16 points and 9.8 rebounds while Travion McCray has put up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 51.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has an assist on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) over its past three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

