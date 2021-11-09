American U. 77, Marist 73, OT

MARIST (0-0)
Cele 3-10 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-2 14, Herasme 2-3 0-0 4, Sullivan 9-16 4-4 23, Wright 4-12 3-4 13, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Enoh 0-0 0-2 0, Ituka 2-4 0-0 4, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 7-12 73.
AMERICAN U. (0-0)
Alexander 5-9 4-8 14, Nelson 3-4 2-2 9, O’Neil 3-10 2-3 9, Beckton 6-11 4-5 18, Smalls 5-14 1-2 12, Ball 1-2 0-0 2, Knotek 3-5 0-0 6, Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Stephens 0-1 5-6 5. Totals 27-59 18-26 77.
Halftime_Marist 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Marist 4-19 (Wright 2-5, Sullivan 1-4, Harris 1-6, Bell 0-2, Cele 0-2), American U. 5-19 (Beckton 2-3, Nelson 1-2, Smalls 1-5, O’Neil 1-6, Stephens 0-1, Knotek 0-2). Fouled Out_Herasme, Wright. Rebounds_Marist 36 (Cele, Herasme, Bell 6), American U. 36 (Nelson 6). Assists_Marist 5 (Sullivan 2), American U. 17 (Stephens 6). Total Fouls_Marist 20, American U. 12. A_1,370 (4,500).
