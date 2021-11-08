American welcomes Marist in 2021-22 season opener

Marist (0-0) vs. American (0-0)

Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American gets the 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Marist Red Foxes. Marist went 12-9 last year, while American ended up 4-6.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 2-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those two games, the Red Foxes gave up 62.5 points per game while scoring 66 per matchup.

