Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

CHARLESTON
November 12, 2021 7:06 pm
Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday.

Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Jones had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-3). Jemel Davis added 11 points as did Antonio TJ Madlock.

