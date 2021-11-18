Angel Reese, No. 3 Maryland women cruise past UNCW

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Katie Benzan scored 22 points and No. 3 Maryland remained undefeated Thursday with a 108-66 rout of UNC Wilmington.

It was the fourth double-double in five games for Reese, who is averaging 19.4 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins (5-0). Mimi Collins had 21 points and nine rebounds.

Carrie Gross led the Seahawks (1-2) with 17 points.

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 98, DRAKE 76

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and Iowa State pulled away from Drake.

Aubrey Joens, Ashley’s sister, added a career-high 18 points for the Cyclones (3-0), who won at Drake for the first time since 2013.

Katie Dinnebier scored 19 points for Drake (1-2) on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 64, JACKSONVILLE 39

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Valencia Jones scored 15 points, and Morgan Jones scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help Florida State’s massive turnaround as the Seminoles beat Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (2-1) led all the way — and by as many as 10 — through the first half.

The Seminoles (3-0) asserted themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Jacksonville 27-7.

Taylor Hawks finished with 14 points for the Dolphins.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.