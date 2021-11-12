Anigwe, Manjon lift UC Davis over E. Washington 84-76

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
November 12, 2021
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe had 19 points and 12 rebounds as UC Davis topped Eastern Washington 84-76 on Friday.

Ezra Manjon added 17 points for the Aggies, while Elijah Pepper chipped in 15. Caleb Fuller had six rebounds for UC Davis (2-0).

Linton Acliese III had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (0-2). Steele Venters added 18 points. Rylan Bergersen had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

