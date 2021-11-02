AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|1. Los Angeles Rams (7)
|7
|1
|0
|375
|3
|2. Green Bay Packers (5)
|7
|1
|0
|374
|4
|3. Arizona Cardinals
|7
|1
|0
|356
|1
|4. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|1
|0
|348
|5
|5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|2
|0
|335
|2
|6. Buffalo Bills
|5
|2
|0
|327
|7
|7. Tennessee Titans
|6
|2
|0
|311
|6
|8. New Orleans Saints
|5
|2
|0
|288
|13
|9. Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|2
|0
|282
|11
|10. Baltimore Ravens
|5
|2
|0
|279
|9
|11. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|3
|0
|278
|8
|12. Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|3
|0
|240
|16
|13. Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|237
|10
|14. Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|4
|0
|226
|14
|15. New England Patriots
|4
|4
|0
|223
|18
|16. Cleveland Browns
|4
|4
|0
|209
|12
|17. Minnesota Vikings
|3
|4
|0
|176
|15
|18. Carolina Panthers
|4
|4
|0
|167
|24
|19. San Francisco 49ers
|3
|4
|0
|159
|21
|20. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|5
|0
|154
|17
|21. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|5
|0
|149
|22
|21. Denver Broncos
|4
|4
|0
|149
|22
|23. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|5
|0
|128
|25
|24. Chicago Bears
|3
|5
|0
|109
|20
|25. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|4
|0
|103
|19
|26. New York Giants
|2
|6
|0
|81
|27
|27. New York Jets
|2
|5
|0
|78
|30
|28. Washington Football Team
|2
|6
|0
|75
|26
|29. Miami Dolphins
|1
|7
|0
|41
|28
|30. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|6
|0
|35
|29
|31. Houston Texans
|1
|7
|0
|26
|32
|32. Detroit Lions
|0
|8
|0
|18
|31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
