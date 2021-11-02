AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (7) 7 1 0 375 3 2. Green Bay Packers (5) 7 1 0 374 4 3. Arizona Cardinals 7 1 0 356 1 4. Dallas Cowboys 6 1 0 348 5 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 2 0 335 2 6. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 327 7 7. Tennessee Titans 6 2 0 311 6 8. New Orleans Saints 5 2 0 288 13 9. Las Vegas Raiders 5 2 0 282 11 10. Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 279 9 11. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 278 8 12. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 3 0 240 16 13. Los Angeles Chargers 4 3 0 237 10 14. Kansas City Chiefs 4 4 0 226 14 15. New England Patriots 4 4 0 223 18 16. Cleveland Browns 4 4 0 209 12 17. Minnesota Vikings 3 4 0 176 15 18. Carolina Panthers 4 4 0 167 24 19. San Francisco 49ers 3 4 0 159 21 20. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 154 17 21. Seattle Seahawks 3 5 0 149 22 21. Denver Broncos 4 4 0 149 22 23. Philadelphia Eagles 3 5 0 128 25 24. Chicago Bears 3 5 0 109 20 25. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 103 19 26. New York Giants 2 6 0 81 27 27. New York Jets 2 5 0 78 30 28. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 75 26 29. Miami Dolphins 1 7 0 41 28 30. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 35 29 31. Houston Texans 1 7 0 26 32 32. Detroit Lions 0 8 0 18 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

