On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 2:19 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (7) 7 1 0 375 3
2. Green Bay Packers (5) 7 1 0 374 4
3. Arizona Cardinals 7 1 0 356 1
4. Dallas Cowboys 6 1 0 348 5
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 2 0 335 2
6. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 327 7
7. Tennessee Titans 6 2 0 311 6
8. New Orleans Saints 5 2 0 288 13
9. Las Vegas Raiders 5 2 0 282 11
10. Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 279 9
11. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 278 8
12. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 3 0 240 16
13. Los Angeles Chargers 4 3 0 237 10
14. Kansas City Chiefs 4 4 0 226 14
15. New England Patriots 4 4 0 223 18
16. Cleveland Browns 4 4 0 209 12
17. Minnesota Vikings 3 4 0 176 15
18. Carolina Panthers 4 4 0 167 24
19. San Francisco 49ers 3 4 0 159 21
20. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 154 17
21. Seattle Seahawks 3 5 0 149 22
21. Denver Broncos 4 4 0 149 22
23. Philadelphia Eagles 3 5 0 128 25
24. Chicago Bears 3 5 0 109 20
25. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 103 19
26. New York Giants 2 6 0 81 27
27. New York Jets 2 5 0 78 30
28. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 75 26
29. Miami Dolphins 1 7 0 41 28
30. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 35 29
31. Houston Texans 1 7 0 26 32
32. Detroit Lions 0 8 0 18 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

        Read more: Sports News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Public will be able to walk on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on Nov. 9 and 10