AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 9 2 0 383 4 2. Green Bay Packers 8 3 0 357 1 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 3 0 353 6 4. Kansas City Chiefs 7 4 0 340 10 5. Tennessee Titans (1) 8 3 0 333 2 6. New England Patriots 7 4 0 324 8 7. Baltimore Ravens 7 3 0 307 9 8. Dallas Cowboys 7 3 0 305 3 9. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 301 7 10. Buffalo Bills 6 4 0 272 5 11. Indianapolis Colts 6 5 0 263 15 11. Los Angeles Chargers 6 4 0 263 11 13. Cincinnati Bengals 6 4 0 248 13 14. Cleveland Browns 6 5 0 210 17 15. Minnesota Vikings 5 5 0 203 19 16. San Francisco 49ers 5 5 0 199 22 17. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 4 1 196 12 18. Philadelphia Eagles 5 6 0 179 21 19. New Orleans Saints 5 5 0 169 14 20. Las Vegas Raiders 5 5 0 161 15 21. Carolina Panthers 5 6 0 142 18 22. Denver Broncos 5 5 0 139 20 23. Washington Football Team 4 6 0 137 25 24. Miami Dolphins 4 7 0 102 27 25. Atlanta Falcons 4 6 0 97 23 26. Seattle Seahawks 3 7 0 92 24 27. Chicago Bears 3 7 0 74 26 28. New York Giants 3 7 0 66 27 29. Houston Texans 2 8 0 46 32 30. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 8 0 34 29 31. New York Jets 2 8 0 26 30 32. Detroit Lions 0 9 1 15 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

