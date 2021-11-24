On Air: Panel Discussions
AP Top 25 Podcast: Who will fill all these coaching jobs?

RALPH D. RUSSO
November 24, 2021 12:50 pm
Florida has been added to the lengthy list of schools looking for a head coach that already includes LSU and USC.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman from Fox joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss who is going to fill all these jobs.

The same names pop up as possible candidates for most of the big schools and the most high-profile coaches like James Franklin, Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher either are or appear to be off the market.

Who is available? Depends of the status of their current team in a lot of cases. Oregon’s Mario Cristobal could be more apt to be lured back home to Miami now that the Ducks are no longer chasing a College Football Playoff spot.

Luke Fickell is unlikely to seriously entertain offers while the Bearcats are in CFP contention, so maybe that makes Iowa State’s Matt Campbell a more attractive candidate?

Just how many schools are interested in Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier?

Plus, a preview of a loaded rivalry week schedule with high-stakes games across the country.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

