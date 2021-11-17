App State hosts Charlotte

Charlotte (2-0) vs. App State (2-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and App State both look to put winning streaks together . Charlotte won 76-64 over South Carolina Upstate on Friday. App State is coming off a 98-49 win over William Peace on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, James Lewis Jr., Michael Almonacy and Justin Forrest have combined to account for 54 percent of all Mountaineers scoring this season.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 9.1 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: App State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Mountaineers have averaged 20 free throws per game this season.

