Appalachian St. 69, ETSU 67

ETSU (0-1)
T.Brewer 4-10 2-2 12, Adheke 2-4 1-2 5, L.Brewer 6-16 0-0 13, King 1-8 0-0 2, Sloan 5-10 2-2 15, Patterson 4-5 0-0 11, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Yasser 2-4 0-0 4, Seymour 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 26-62 5-6 67.
APPALACHIAN ST. (1-1)
Lewis 1-4 5-8 7, Almonacy 3-6 0-0 9, Delph 7-16 2-2 19, Forrest 1-5 6-6 9, Gregory 6-10 0-0 12, Harcum 1-3 0-2 2, Huntley 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 3-4 0-0 9, Duhart 1-1 0-0 2, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-18 69.
Halftime_ETSU 33-28. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 10-33 (Patterson 3-4, Sloan 3-6, T.Brewer 2-7, Charles 1-1, L.Brewer 1-6, Seymour 0-2, Yasser 0-2, King 0-5), Appalachian St. 10-25 (Eads 3-4, Almonacy 3-5, Delph 3-7, Forrest 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Harcum 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Mantis 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 29 (T.Brewer 8), Appalachian St. 34 (Lewis 8). Assists_ETSU 16 (Sloan 8), Appalachian St. 15 (Forrest 5). Total Fouls_ETSU 16, Appalachian St. 12. A_3,401 (8,325).
