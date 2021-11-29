Appalachian St. 69, Hartford 59

HARTFORD (0-6)
Marks 2-6 0-0 4, Flowers 3-8 3-4 10, Mitchell 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 5-12 7-10 19, Shriver 1-3 0-0 3, McClain 6-8 0-0 14, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 10-14 59.
APPALACHIAN ST. (4-4)
Duhart 0-3 0-0 0, Almonacy 4-11 0-0 8, Delph 5-9 1-2 12, Forrest 3-13 0-0 6, Gregory 5-9 1-4 11, Huntley 2-5 2-2 6, Eads 8-10 0-0 20, Mantis 1-2 0-0 3, Harcum 1-3 0-2 3. Totals 29-66 4-10 69.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 7-23 (McClain 2-3, Williams 2-5, Shriver 1-3, Flowers 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Dunne 0-2, Marks 0-2), Appalachian St. 7-27 (Eads 4-6, Harcum 1-2, Mantis 1-2, Delph 1-3, Duhart 0-2, Huntley 0-2, Almonacy 0-3, Forrest 0-6). Rebounds_Hartford 33 (Flowers 10), Appalachian St. 33 (Huntley 7). Assists_Hartford 11 (Williams 6), Appalachian St. 9 (Forrest 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 10, Appalachian St. 12. A_1,259 (8,325).
