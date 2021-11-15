Appalachian St. 98, William Peace 49

WILLIAM PEACE (0-2)
Dulin 4-7 0-1 10, Parton 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 4-14 0-0 12, Bryant 3-12 2-2 10, Donoll.Tyrell 1-6 1-2 3, Butler 0-3 0-0 0, Rouse 3-5 0-0 6, Gupton 1-4 0-0 3, Borders 0-2 0-0 0, Van Staalduinen 0-2 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 3, McQueen 0-1 2-2 2, Mosley 0-0 0-0 0, Donoli.Tyrell 0-1 0-0 0, Coulter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 5-7 49.
APPALACHIAN ST. (2-1)
Lewis 5-5 5-7 15, Almonacy 3-9 0-0 8, Delph 3-5 2-2 10, Forrest 1-8 0-0 2, Gregory 5-7 1-2 11, Brown 4-7 0-2 8, Huntley 5-7 2-2 14, Duhart 3-5 1-2 7, Harcum 1-1 2-2 4, Eads 1-4 0-2 3, Mantis 3-6 0-0 9, Glushkov 1-1 1-2 3, Greene 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Muse 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 36-68 16-25 98.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_William Peace 10-41 (Phillips 4-13, Dulin 2-4, Bryant 2-7, Wheeler 1-2, Gupton 1-4, Parton 0-1, Borders 0-2, Van Staalduinen 0-2, Butler 0-3, Donoll.Tyrell 0-3), Appalachian St. 10-22 (Mantis 3-5, Huntley 2-2, Delph 2-3, Almonacy 2-5, Eads 1-3, Duhart 0-1, Moore 0-1, Forrest 0-2). Rebounds_William Peace 20 (Bryant 6), Appalachian St. 49 (Gregory 9). Assists_William Peace 14 (Butler 4), Appalachian St. 18 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_William Peace 17, Appalachian St. 7. A_1,467 (8,325).
