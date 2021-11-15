Trending:
Appalachian State tops William Peace 98-49

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:16 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. posted 15 points and Donovan Gregory had 11 points and nine rebounds as Appalachian State easily beat William Peace 98-49 on Monday night.

CJ Huntley had 14 points for Appalachian State (2-1). Adrian Delph added 10 points.

Garrett Phillips had 12 points for the Pacers. Beau Bryant and Michael Dulin each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

