Arizona faces NDSU

North Dakota State (2-0) vs. Arizona (2-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Arizona both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory this past Friday. Arizona earned a 104-50 win at home against Texas Rio Grande Valley, while North Dakota State won 60-57 at Cal Poly.

TEAM LEADERS: Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis has averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds while Christian Koloko has put up 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and five blocks. For the Bison, Rocky Kreuser has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 15 points and 7.5 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

