Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63

NORTH FLORIDA (0-3)
Aybar 1-7 1-2 3, Hendricksen 3-10 6-7 14, Adedoyin 1-5 0-0 3, Placer 9-16 3-3 25, James 2-6 1-2 6, Parker 3-4 2-3 8, Lanier 2-2 0-0 4, Crews 0-2 0-0 0, Berenbaum 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 0-0 0-0 0, Preaster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-17 63.
ARIZONA ST. (2-1)
Bagley 0-4 0-0 0, Graham 5-7 0-2 10, Lawrence 4-9 4-10 12, Horne 6-9 0-0 16, Jackson 4-7 2-2 13, Gaffney 2-8 0-0 4, Neal 2-4 1-2 7, Heath 2-9 0-0 4, Boakye 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 28-60 7-18 72.
Halftime_Arizona St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 8-23 (Placer 4-9, Hendricksen 2-5, James 1-1, Adedoyin 1-4, Crews 0-2, Preaster 0-2), Arizona St. 9-19 (Horne 4-7, Jackson 3-4, Neal 2-3, Heath 0-1, Bagley 0-2, Gaffney 0-2). Fouled Out_Lawrence. Rebounds_North Florida 26 (Hendricksen 10), Arizona St. 37 (Gaffney 9). Assists_North Florida 10 (Placer 6), Arizona St. 16 (Gaffney 5). Total Fouls_North Florida 19, Arizona St. 18.
