Arkansas 65, SMU 58

SMU (2-2)

Sanderlin 0-3 0-0 0, Wilkinson 10-17 0-1 20, Bradley 1-4 2-2 4, Smith 2-8 0-1 4, Wiggins 4-8 0-0 11, Bayliss 1-3 5-6 7, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, JaQuia White 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla White 5-14 2-4 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 9-14 58

ARKANSAS (4-1)

Barnum 8-16 1-4 18, Daniels 6-10 4-5 16, Goforth 3-12 2-10 8, Langerman 0-0 0-0 0, Ramirez 4-12 1-2 11, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 2-6 1-2 6, Wolfenbarger 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 11-27 65

SMU 12 11 18 17 — 58 Arkansas 17 13 16 19 — 65

3-Point Goals_SMU 3-14 (Wilkinson 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Smith 0-4, Wiggins 3-4, Bayliss 0-1, White 0-1), Arkansas 4-20 (Barnum 1-3, Daniels 0-3, Goforth 0-1, Ramirez 2-8, Eaton 0-1, Spencer 1-2, Ellis 0-2). Assists_SMU 12 (Smith 4), Arkansas 9 (Daniels 2). Fouled Out_SMU Wiggins. Rebounds_SMU 40 (Sanderlin 1-6), Arkansas 40 (Goforth 5-8). Total Fouls_SMU 27, Arkansas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,060.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.