Arkansas 83, Belmont 63

The Associated Press
November 28, 2021 10:47 pm
BELMONT (3-3)

Bartley 3-6 0-0 7, Chinn 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 2-11 0-0 5, Kinney 1-5 0-0 3, Wells 9-15 1-2 20, Browning 1-3 0-0 2, Baird 2-4 0-0 6, Britzmann 0-0 0-0 0, McGuff 1-1 4-4 6, Miller 2-2 2-4 6, Schoenwald 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 7-10 63

ARKANSAS (6-1)

Barnum 5-9 5-5 15, Daniels 1-5 1-2 3, Goforth 4-5 1-2 10, Ramirez 2-4 2-2 7, Spencer 5-10 0-0 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Oberg 1-2 0-0 2, Eaton 1-3 3-3 6, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Langerman 3-3 0-0 8, Wolfenbarger 3-7 3-4 10, Ellis 3-7 0-0 7, Sage 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 15-18 83

Belmont 20 8 17 18 63
Arkansas 29 22 21 11 83

3-Point Goals_Belmont 8-22 (Bartley 1-1, Chinn 2-4, Jones 1-5, Kinney 1-4, Wells 1-4, Baird 2-4), Arkansas 10-21 (Daniels 0-2, Goforth 1-2, Ramirez 1-1, Spencer 3-5, Davis 0-1, Eaton 1-2, Langerman 2-2, Wolfenbarger 1-2, Ellis 1-3, Sage 0-1). Assists_Belmont 10 (Jones 3), Arkansas 17 (Daniels 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Belmont 32 (Miller 3-6), Arkansas 31 (Barnum 2-7). Total Fouls_Belmont 13, Arkansas 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,834.

