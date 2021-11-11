Arkansas 85, Tarleton St. 33

TARLETON ST. (0-1)
Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Thiam 3-5 0-0 6, Dorsey 1-8 2-2 5, Kendrick 3-11 0-0 6, President 0-5 0-0 0, Mitchels 1-2 1-4 3, Dick 0-1 0-0 0, Axelsson 0-2 1-2 1, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Escamilla 1-8 2-4 4, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-6 3-4 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-49 9-16 33
ARKANSAS (1-0)
Barnum 3-7 6-8 12, Daniels 5-11 4-5 15, Goforth 3-8 2-4 8, Ramirez 0-4 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 4-10 1-4 10, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Eaton 2-4 5-5 11, Ellis 2-2 0-0 4, Langerman 1-2 0-0 2, Sage 2-2 0-0 6, Spencer 5-6 0-2 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 19-30 85
|Tarleton St.
|8
|8
|5
|12
|—
|33
|Arkansas
|20
|21
|27
|17
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 2-15 (Dorsey 1-5, President 0-3, Dick 0-1, Axelsson 0-1, Escamilla 0-1, Jackson 1-4), Arkansas 8-24 (Daniels 1-4, Goforth 0-4, Ramirez 0-3, Wolfenbarger 1-5, Eaton 2-4, Sage 2-2, Spencer 2-2). Assists_Tarleton St. 3 (Benson 1), Arkansas 14 (Langerman 3). Fouled Out_Tarleton St. Escamilla. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 31 (Team 3-7), Arkansas 47 (Daniels 3-6). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 24, Arkansas 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,614.
