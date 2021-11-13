On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Arkansas State stages late rally to snap eight-game skid

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:02 pm
MONROE, La. (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 444 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Grupe kicked the go-ahead field goal with 77 seconds remaining and Arkansas State snapped an eight-game losing streak by defeating Louisiana-Monroe 27-24 on Saturday night.

The Red Wolves (2-8, 1-5 Sun Belt) scored the game’s final 10 points as Hatcher hit Te’Vailance Hunt for a 20-yard score midway through the fourth quarter and Grupe delivered a 42-yard field goal for the lead with 1:17 left. On its final drive, UL Monroe reached the Arkansas State 44 before Rhett Rodriguez was intercepted.

Arkansas State pressured Rodriguez throughout the game as he completed just 12 of 29 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times and the Red Wolves had 14 tackles for loss. Defensive end Joe Ozougwu had eight tackles with 3 1/2 tackles for loss for Arkansas State.

UL Monroe linebacker Zack Woodard had 15 tackles, seven solo and Malik Jackson ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks (4-6, 2-5)

