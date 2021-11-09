Army 83, SUNY-New Paltz 52

SUNY-NEW PALTZ (0-0)
Bien-Aise 2-8 0-0 4, Frazier 6-10 0-2 12, Meyers-Turner 4-14 1-1 11, St. Lucia 2-2 0-2 5, Neuhaus 1-6 0-0 3, Blondo 0-6 0-0 0, Scott 2-6 3-3 7, Seyoum 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-2 2, Krupinski 1-3 0-0 2, La Rosa 1-3 0-0 3, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, McCabe 0-1 0-0 0, Folk 0-0 0-0 0, Sanna 0-0 0-0 0, Vertucci 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 4-10 52.
ARMY (0-0)
Peterson 6-6 4-8 17, J.Caldwell 6-12 1-3 14, Cross 2-4 2-2 7, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2, Rucker 3-11 0-0 7, I.Caldwell 2-2 0-0 5, Naess 2-5 1-2 5, Coleman 2-4 0-0 4, Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Dove 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Kinker 0-0 0-0 0, Lezanic 0-1 0-0 0, Scully 3-3 0-0 7, Thiele 0-1 0-0 0, Small 0-0 0-0 0, St. Clair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 9-17 83.
Halftime_Army 44-24. 3-Point Goals_SUNY-New Paltz 6-24 (Meyers-Turner 2-9, La Rosa 1-1, St. Lucia 1-1, Neuhaus 1-2, Seyoum 1-4, Blondo 0-1, Krupinski 0-1, Scott 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bien-Aise 0-3), Army 6-22 (I.Caldwell 1-1, Peterson 1-1, Scully 1-1, J.Caldwell 1-2, Cross 1-3, Rucker 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Davis 0-1, Duhart 0-1, Mann 0-1, Thiele 0-1, Naess 0-3). Rebounds_SUNY-New Paltz 31 (Frazier 14), Army 41 (Peterson 8). Assists_SUNY-New Paltz 8 (Frazier, St. Lucia 2), Army 19 (J.Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_SUNY-New Paltz 13, Army 13. A_511 (5,043).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments