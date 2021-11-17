ASU faces San Diego St.

Arizona State (2-1) vs. San Diego State (1-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Arizona State in an early season matchup. Arizona State won 72-63 at home against North Florida on Monday. San Diego State lost 66-60 at Brigham Young on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: San Diego State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Bradley, Nathan Mensah, Trey Pulliam and Aguek Arop have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Aztecs scoring this season.LIKEABLE LAWRENCE: Across three appearances this season, Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence has shot 62.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State gets to the line more often than any other MWC team. The Aztecs have averaged 24 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.