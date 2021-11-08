On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ASU gets 2021-22 season underway against Portland

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Portland (0-0) vs. Arizona State (0-0)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Portland Pilots. Portland went 6-15 last year, while Arizona State ended up 11-14.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 3-3 records against non-conference opponents last season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit