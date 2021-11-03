Trending:
Atlanta 0, New York Red Bulls 0

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 9:45 pm
Atlanta 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Atlanta, 11th; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 52nd; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 90th+1; Walkes, Atlanta, 90th+1.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Eric Weisbrod, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Josef Martínez, 67th), Matheus Rossetto; Luiz Araujo (Ronald Hernandez, 67th), Franco Ibarra (George Campbell, 88th), Brooks Lennon (Jurgen Damm, 87th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Caden Clark (Wikelman Carmona, 88th), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood; Fabio, Patryk Klimala (Daniel Royer, 84th).

