Sports News

Atlanta 7, Houston 0

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 11:49 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 7 7 3 9
Rosario lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .227
Soler dh 3 2 1 3 1 1 .300
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .318
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .320
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .238
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .200
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 0 10
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Brantley lf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Tucker rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095
Siri cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Díaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235
b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 003 030 100_7 7 1
Houston 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Siri in the 8th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Fried (). LOB_Atlanta 3, Houston 5. 2B_Freeman (1). HR_Soler (3), off Garcia; Swanson (2), off Javier; Freeman (2), off Stanek. RBIs_Soler 3 (6), Swanson 2 (3), Freeman 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Swanson); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Brantley, Alvarez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 0 6 74 4.91
Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 4 28 1.69
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 0-2 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 3 42 5.68
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.70
Javier 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3 33 12.00
Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 13.50
Maton 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 2 25 4.15
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
García 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22. A_42,868 (41,168).

