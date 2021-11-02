Atlanta 7, Houston 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 7 7 3 9 Rosario lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .227 Soler dh 3 2 1 3 1 1 .300 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .318 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .320 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albies 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .238 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .200

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 0 10 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Tucker rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Siri cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Díaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235 b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 003 030 100_7 7 1 Houston 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Siri in the 8th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Fried (). LOB_Atlanta 3, Houston 5. 2B_Freeman (1). HR_Soler (3), off Garcia; Swanson (2), off Javier; Freeman (2), off Stanek. RBIs_Soler 3 (6), Swanson 2 (3), Freeman 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Swanson); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Brantley, Alvarez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 0 6 74 4.91 Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 4 28 1.69 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 0-2 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 3 42 5.68 Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.70 Javier 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3 33 12.00 Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 13.50 Maton 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 2 25 4.15 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22. A_42,868 (41,168).

