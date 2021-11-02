Atlanta 7, Houston 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|3
|9
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.300
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.318
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|0
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Tucker rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|003
|030
|100_7
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Siri in the 8th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.
E_Fried (). LOB_Atlanta 3, Houston 5. 2B_Freeman (1). HR_Soler (3), off Garcia; Swanson (2), off Javier; Freeman (2), off Stanek. RBIs_Soler 3 (6), Swanson 2 (3), Freeman 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Swanson); Houston 2 (Gurriel 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Brantley, Alvarez.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 1-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|74
|4.91
|Matzek
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|1.69
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|42
|5.68
|Raley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.70
|Javier
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|33
|12.00
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|13.50
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.15
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0. WP_Javier.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_3:22. A_42,868 (41,168).
