Atlanta 7, Houston 0

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 7 7 Totals 32 0 6 0
Rosario lf 4 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Soler dh 3 2 1 3 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 2 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 2 2 0 Siri cf 2 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Díaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 003 030 100 7
Houston 000 000 000 0

E_Fried (). DP_Atlanta 2, Houston 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, Houston 5. 2B_Freeman (1). HR_Soler (3), Swanson (2), Freeman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,1-1 6 4 0 0 0 6
Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 4
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Garcia L,0-2 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 3
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Javier 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3
Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Maton 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22. A_42,868 (41,168).

