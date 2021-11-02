Atlanta 7, Houston 0

|Atlanta
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|030
|100
|—
|7
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Fried (). DP_Atlanta 2, Houston 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, Houston 5. 2B_Freeman (1). HR_Soler (3), Swanson (2), Freeman (2).
|Atlanta
|Fried W,1-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Matzek
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Garcia L,0-2
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Raley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Taylor
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Javier.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_3:22. A_42,868 (41,168).
