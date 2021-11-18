On Air: Ask the CIO
ATP Finals Singles Results

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 9:18 am
Thursday

At Pala Alpitour

Turin, Italy

Purse: $7,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

group 3

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

group 3

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (8), Germany, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 10-6.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

