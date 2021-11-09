ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results

Tuesday
At Kungliga tennishallen
Stockholm
Purse: €508,600
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Alexander Bublik (6), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 2-0, ret.
Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig (1), Croatia, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.
