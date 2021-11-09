ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:35 am
Tuesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Alexander Bublik (6), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 2-0, ret.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig (1), Croatia, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.

