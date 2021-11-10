ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results

Wednesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans (4), Britain, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.