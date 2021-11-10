ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results

Wednesday
At Kungliga tennishallen
Stockholm
Purse: €508,600
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Daniel Evans (4), Britain, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
