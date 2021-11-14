Trending:
ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 7:02 am
Monday

At The Pala Alpitour Arena

Turin, Italy

Purse: $7,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TURIN, Italy (AP) _ Results Monday from ATP Finals Singles at The Pala Alpitour Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

group 1

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

group 1

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

