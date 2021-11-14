ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results

Monday
At The Pala Alpitour Arena
Turin, Italy
Purse: $7,250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TURIN, Italy (AP) _ Results Monday from ATP Finals Singles at The Pala Alpitour Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
group 1
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
group 1
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
