Auburn 72, North Florida 65

November 30, 2021 11:36 pm
NORTH FLORIDA (5-3)

Jazz Bond 7-15 0-0 15, Broermann 0-0 2-2 2, Jaida Bond 4-9 2-2 10, Moore 5-13 0-0 11, Tolbert 5-8 0-0 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Benedith 0-0 0-0 0, Gore 0-0 0-0 0, Knights 1-1 0-0 3, Rougier 1-4 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 5-5 65

AUBURN (4-3)

White 1-1 0-0 2, Coulibaly 10-18 3-4 23, Hughes 4-7 1-2 10, Scott-Grayson 4-12 4-4 13, Wells 1-6 8-8 10, Jordan 2-6 1-2 5, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 0-2 1-2 1, Graves 3-4 0-0 8, Mullins 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 18-22 72

North Florida 18 12 24 11 65
Auburn 20 17 17 18 72

3-Point Goals_North Florida 6-21 (Bond 1-6, Bond 0-2, Moore 1-7, Tolbert 1-1, Jones 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Knights 1-1), Auburn 4-16 (Coulibaly 0-3, Hughes 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Wells 0-3, Jordan 0-1, Graves 2-3). Assists_North Florida 10 (Bond 3), Auburn 12 (Bostic 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Florida 27 (Bond 2-6), Auburn 35 (Coulibaly 3-8). Total Fouls_North Florida 17, Auburn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,723.

