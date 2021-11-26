Auburn 91, Charleston Southern 42

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-4)
Adamson 1-2 2-2 4, Faye 5-15 3-4 13, Godfrey 1-6 0-0 2, Gittens 1-5 0-0 2, Leigh 1-11 0-2 3, Fargo 4-7 2-2 12, Baltezegar 0-1 0-0 0, Dames 1-5 0-0 2, Rogers 0-5 2-4 2, Winans 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-58 11-16 42
AUBURN (3-3)
White 2-5 1-4 5, Coulibaly 8-21 11-14 27, Hughes 7-10 2-2 21, Scott-Grayson 2-5 0-0 5, Wells 1-4 0-0 3, Jordan 2-5 2-2 6, Onwumelu 1-2 2-2 4, Wiggins 3-5 1-1 7, Bostic 0-1 1-2 1, Donahue 0-0 1-2 1, Graves 1-3 0-0 2, McFadden 1-2 0-0 2, Mullins 1-2 5-6 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 26-35 91
|Charleston Southern
|5
|14
|6
|17
|—
|42
|Auburn
|28
|23
|23
|17
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-17 (Faye 0-1, Godfrey 0-2, Leigh 1-6, Fargo 2-3, Dames 0-3, Rogers 0-2), Auburn 7-13 (Coulibaly 0-1, Hughes 5-7, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Wells 1-2, Graves 0-1). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Faye 2), Auburn 21 (Scott-Grayson 6). Fouled Out_Charleston Southern Godfrey. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 33 (Faye 4-7), Auburn 49 (Coulibaly 4-9). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 23, Auburn 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,338.
