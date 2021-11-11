On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Auger-Aliassime, Tiafoe into semifinals at Stockholm Open

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 12:23 pm
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of an ATP Tour event for the fifth time this season with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic de Zandschulp at the Stockholm Open on Thursday.

The second-seeded Canadian’s serve was the bedrock of his victory, with Auger-Aliassime hitting 11 aces and winning 27 of 33 first-service points.

“I moved well and I mixed up the ball speeds and heights,” he said. “The court suits me well here.”

Frances Tiafoe was the first player to win in the quarterfinals, rallying to beat Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

That earned the eighth-seeded American a place in the semifinals for the second time in three weeks, having got to the final at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

In the late matches, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray plays Tommy Paul, and defending champion Denis Shapovalov faces Arthur Rinderknech.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

