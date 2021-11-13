On Air: Motley Fool Money
Aune, Mooney’s late FG help North Texas beat UTEP 20-17

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:50 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Ethan Mooney made a 27-yard field goal with 7 seconds left and North Texas held on to beat UTEP 20-17 on Saturday.

On third-and-8 from the 32, Aune hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain to the to 10 and, after a North Texas timeout, Mooney’s kick put the Mean Green in front.

UNT (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter before a 17-play, 98-yard drive ended when Isaiah Johnson was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

UTEP’s Gavin Hardison went 4-of-5 passing — including completions to Jacob Cowings of 46 yards on the first play of the drive and 27 yards to the Mean Green 4 — on a seven-play, 98-yard march capped by Ronald Awatt’s 4-yard touchdown run. After North Texas went three-and-out, Gavin Baechle made a 37-yard field goal to make it 17-all with 55 seconds left.

Cowings finished with five receptions for 174 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Awatt ran for 85 yards on 17 carries for UTEP (6-4, 3-3).

UNT has won three in a row following a six-game losing streak to keep its hopes for bowl eligibility alive. The Mean Green play at Florida International next Saturday before completing their regular season at home against No. 23 UTSA on Nov. 27.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

