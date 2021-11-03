Trending:
Austin FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

November 3, 2021
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1
Austin FC 2 1 3

First Half_1, Austin FC, Driussi, 5 (Stroud), 1st minute; 2, Austin FC, Cascante, 2 (Kolmanic), 22nd.

Second Half_3, Austin FC, Stroud, 1 (Fagundez), 60th; 4, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 15 (Martins), 65th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Isimat-Mirin, Sporting Kansas City, 21st; Gallagher, Austin FC, 50th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Diego Blas, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Gadi Kinda (Cameron Duke, 68th), Ilie Sanchez, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell (Grayson Barber, 78th), Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic; Diego Fagundez (Freddy Kleemann, 90th+2), Daniel Pereira, Tomas Pochettino, Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Cecilio Dominguez, 76th); Moussa Djitte (McKinze Gaines, 61st), Sebastian Driussi (Owen Wolff, 90th+3), Jon Gallagher.

