Austin FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Austin FC, Driussi, 5 (Stroud), 1st minute; 2, Austin FC, Cascante, 2 (Kolmanic), 22nd.
Second Half_3, Austin FC, Stroud, 1 (Fagundez), 60th; 4, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 15 (Martins), 65th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Isimat-Mirin, Sporting Kansas City, 21st; Gallagher, Austin FC, 50th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Diego Blas, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.
___
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Gadi Kinda (Cameron Duke, 68th), Ilie Sanchez, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell (Grayson Barber, 78th), Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic; Diego Fagundez (Freddy Kleemann, 90th+2), Daniel Pereira, Tomas Pochettino, Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Cecilio Dominguez, 76th); Moussa Djitte (McKinze Gaines, 61st), Sebastian Driussi (Owen Wolff, 90th+3), Jon Gallagher.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments