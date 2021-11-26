Austin Peay 69, Howard 67

AUSTIN PEAY (3-2)
Hutchins-Everett 6-11 2-3 14, Paez 3-4 1-1 9, Silver 5-12 0-0 14, Copeland 7-11 1-1 16, Stone-Carrawell 4-12 1-2 10, Calderon 2-6 0-0 6, Peavy 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Clements 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-7 69.
HOWARD (4-3)
Brumant 4-8 1-2 9, Settle 3-8 2-3 8, Bibbs 5-7 0-0 12, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Hawkins 5-11 0-0 11, Foster 5-12 0-0 12, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Richmond 2-6 0-0 4, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Vidmar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 3-5 67.
Halftime_Austin Peay 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 10-24 (Silver 4-9, Paez 2-2, Calderon 2-5, Copeland 1-2, Stone-Carrawell 1-6), Howard 6-19 (Bibbs 2-2, Foster 2-8, Hawkins 1-3, Green 1-4, Brumant 0-1, Richmond 0-1). Rebounds_Austin Peay 25 (Hutchins-Everett 10), Howard 37 (Hawkins, Foster, Green 5). Assists_Austin Peay 17 (Stone-Carrawell 6), Howard 13 (Hawkins 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 9, Howard 15. A_551 (2,700).
