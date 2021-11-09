Austin Peay 86, Tennessee Southern 79

TENNESSEE SOUTHERN (0-0)
Elgohary 2-2 1-2 5, B.Brown 4-7 0-0 11, Hancock 7-13 3-3 20, Hudson 9-12 0-1 20, Welch 3-9 0-0 9, Sivley 1-3 0-0 2, Whitmore 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 1-4 0-2 3, Greer 1-1 0-0 3, Talley 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 31-57 4-8 79.
AUSTIN PEAY (0-0)
Hutchins-Everett 6-13 3-7 17, Paez 3-8 3-4 12, Silver 6-7 5-6 20, Copeland 7-15 3-3 18, Stone-Carrawell 2-5 5-5 9, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, Woodard 1-2 0-0 2, Diouf 2-2 0-1 4, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Peavy 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 19-26 86.
Halftime_Austin Peay 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Southern 13-23 (B.Brown 3-4, Hancock 3-5, Welch 3-9, Hudson 2-2, Greer 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Sivley 0-1), Austin Peay 9-23 (Silver 3-3, Paez 3-6, Hutchins-Everett 2-3, Copeland 1-5, Woodard 0-1, Stone-Carrawell 0-2, Calderon 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee Southern 27 (Sivley 6), Austin Peay 27 (Hutchins-Everett 8). Assists_Tennessee Southern 20 (Hudson 6), Austin Peay 14 (Paez 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee Southern 18, Austin Peay 11. A_1,200 (7,257).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments