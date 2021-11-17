AUTO RACING: Hamilton closing in Formula One title chase

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Qatar Grand Prix

Site: Losail, Qatar.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Losail International Circuit.

Race distance: 57 laps, 190.549 miles.

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton charged from the 10th starting position to win the Brazilian Grand Prix, ending the points leader Max Verstappen’s two-race winning streak.

Fast facts: The victory moved the seven-time series champion to within 14 points of Verstappen, the race runner-up, with three races remaining. … It was Hamilton’s sixth victory of the season. Verstappen leads with nine wins through 19 races. … Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race from last place after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session due to a technical infringement by Mercedes. He was penalized again — and sent to 10th on the grid — for undoing his seat belts on the track.

Next race: Dec. 5, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com/

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrense won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

