On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Avdalovic scores 17 to carry Pacific over Hawaii-Hilo 85-74

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Avdalovic had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific topped Division II Hawaii-Hilo 85-74 on Thursday.

Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Pacific (1-1). Pierre Crockrell II added 14 points and six assists. Alphonso Anderson had 13 points.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 21 points for the Vulcans. Jamie Strong added 11 points. Darren Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell