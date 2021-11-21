Ball St. 89, UMass 86

BALL ST. (2-3)
Thomas 3-9 2-2 9, Sparks 2-7 4-5 8, Bumbalough 3-5 5-8 14, Cochran 7-8 7-9 22, Jacobs 2-4 0-0 5, Pearson 4-9 3-3 12, Windham 3-7 5-5 13, Sellers 3-4 0-0 6, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 26-32 89.
UMASS (3-3)
Buttrick 6-11 6-7 19, Dominguez 3-6 1-4 10, Fernandes 3-6 1-2 7, C.Kelly 7-16 1-2 19, R.Kelly 3-10 2-4 10, Weeks 8-12 0-0 19, Garcia 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-19 86.
Halftime_Ball St. 47-41. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 9-16 (Bumbalough 3-4, Windham 2-3, Cochran 1-1, Pearson 1-1, Jacobs 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Sellers 0-1), UMass 13-33 (C.Kelly 4-7, Dominguez 3-5, Weeks 3-6, R.Kelly 2-5, Buttrick 1-4, Garcia 0-1, Fernandes 0-2, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Ball St. 35 (Sparks, Cochran 8), UMass 30 (Weeks 8). Assists_Ball St. 15 (Cochran, Jacobs 4), UMass 12 (R.Kelly 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 19, UMass 24. A_376 (500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments