Ball State plays host to Nebraska Omaha

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

Nebraska Omaha (1-0) vs. Ball State (0-1)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes up against Ball State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Mavericks gave up 77.3 points per game while scoring 61.7 per outing. Ball State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and allowing 71.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

