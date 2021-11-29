Trending:
Bankston carries Norfolk St. over Grambling St. 70-63

November 29, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Kris Bankston matched his career high with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Norfolk State topped Grambling 70-63 at the HBCU Challenge on Monday.

Tyrese Jenkins had 12 points for Norfolk the Spartans (8-1).

AJ Taylor had 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Tigers (2-5). Tra’Michael Moton and Danya Kingsby scored 12 points apiece.

