Barcello scores 17 to lead BYU over San Diego St. 66-60

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 12:24 am
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello posted 17 points as BYU beat San Diego State 66-60 on Friday night.

Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points for BYU (2-0).

Nathan Mensah had 18 points for the Aztecs (1-1). Trey Pulliam added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

