Barry leads Dartmouth past Northern Vermont-Lyndon 114-74

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:44 pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry had 15 points to lead five Dartmouth players in double figures as the Big Green routed Northern Vermont-Lyndon 114-74 on Tuesday night.

Aaryn Rai added 13 points for the Big Green. Cam Krystkowiak chipped in 12, Garrison Wade scored 10 and Izaiah Robinson had 10. Rai also had eight rebounds.

It was the first time this season Dartmouth scored at least 100 points.

Antonio Carlisle had 31 points for the Hornets. Zach Falkenburg added 13 points. Luke Fredsell had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

