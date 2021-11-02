On Air: Federal Insights
Bayern coach Nagelsmann back after 4 games out with virus

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 9:49 am
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will return to the bench against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday after missing four games with the coronavirus.

Bayern said Nagelsmann took charge of a training session on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he had to step aside hours before the team’s last Champions League game. Bayern initially cited a “flu-like infection” and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bayern won that game at Benfica 4-0 and a draw in the return match will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller took charge in the meantime, with Nagelsmann sending tactical instructions remotely. The coach’s absence coincided with Bayern’s worst loss since 1978 when the team was beaten 5-0 last week in the German Cup at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern won its other three games without Nagelsmann.

At the time Nagelsmann tested positive, Bayern said he was fully vaccinated. Nagelsmann said that he was “doing fine under the circumstances.”

