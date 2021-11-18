Bellarmine faces tough test vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Bellarmine (0-3) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Bellarmine. Bellarmine has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga is coming off an 84-57 win at home over Alcorn State on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Chet Holmgren has put up nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks. For the Knights, Dylan Penn has averaged 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while CJ Fleming has put up 10.3 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Penn has had his hand in 43 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. Penn has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bellarmine has scored 63.3 points per game and allowed 82.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Gonzaga is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 89 points per game.

