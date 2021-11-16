On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bellarmine plays St. Mary’s

November 16, 2021 6:31 am
Bellarmine (0-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (3-0)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Saint Mary’s in an early season matchup. Bellarmine fell short in a 78-59 game at Murray State on Saturday. Saint Mary’s is coming off a 70-51 win at home over Southern Utah on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: CJ Fleming is averaging 12 points to lead the charge for the Knights. Dylan Penn is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of nine points, four rebounds and four assists per game. The Gaels have been led by Dan Fotu, who is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DAN: Fotu has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

