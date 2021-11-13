On Air: Meet the Press
Belmont 81, Evansville 43

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 7:40 pm
EVANSVILLE (1-2)

Enaruna 2-8 0-0 4, Kuhlman 0-8 1-2 1, A.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Givance 5-7 3-4 17, Newton 3-11 2-2 10, Bobe 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 1-2 0-0 2, Beauchamp 3-5 0-0 9, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Page 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 6-8 43.

BELMONT (1-1)

Shanks 1-3 0-0 3, Muszynski 4-6 2-2 10, Murphy 6-7 2-4 16, Sheppard 4-11 1-1 11, L.Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Wood 0-5 1-2 1, Richard 4-5 1-3 11, Pierson 2-4 0-0 6, Bellinger 3-6 0-0 7, Jakubicek 2-2 0-0 4, Brauns 1-2 0-2 2, Sabin 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 31-59 8-15 81.

Halftime_Belmont 34-14. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 9-32 (Givance 4-6, Beauchamp 3-4, Newton 2-6, Enaruna 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Bobe 0-2, Page 0-2, Sisley 0-2, A.Smith 0-2, Kuhlman 0-6), Belmont 11-29 (Murphy 2-3, Richard 2-3, Pierson 2-4, Sheppard 2-5, Shanks 1-2, Bellinger 1-3, L.Smith 1-5, Muszynski 0-1, Wood 0-3). Rebounds_Evansville 24 (Newton 6), Belmont 39 (Murphy, Richard 6). Assists_Evansville 8 (Phillips 2), Belmont 19 (Murphy, L.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Evansville 14, Belmont 14. A_2,421 (5,085).

